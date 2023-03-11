Mandi: In a major catch, two persons have been arrested with 11.584 kg of cannabis (charas) in the Mandi district.

The accused has been identified as Kalidas (42), a resident of Balh, Mandi who runs a scrap and Tek Singh (36), a resident of Banjar Tehsil, Kullu.

According to reports, a Special Investigation Unit (SUI) of police on Thursday had set up a checkpost near Bali Chowki where they stopped an Innova (HP 65B 6465) for checking. During the check, police found the contraband and immediately arrested the accused.

Police later raided the house of Kalidas, finding Rs 2,05,120 cash, 339-gram gold jewellery worth Rs 16 lakhs, seven pass books of various banks, Aadhar and PAN cards of Kalidas. Police also seized seven vehicles of Kalidas.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mandi Shalini Agnihotri confirmed the report and said a case under section 20 of the NDPS act has been registered against them. She said that further investigation is ongoing.