Mandi: Two persons have died after an oil tanker (PB 65AG 5656) they were travelling in plunged into Pandoh reservoir in Pandoh, district Mandi.

The deceased have been identified as driver Umesh Kumar son of Som Nath and resident of Chatrapur village, Una and Vivek Sharma, son of Arun Kumar and resident of Aloh village in Rakkar Tehsil, Kangra.

The accident took place on Wednesday around 7:30 am when they were on their to Chandigarh from Kullu and the driver lost control of the tanker near Pandoh.

Police reached the spot and recovered the dead bodies.

The bodies were taken to Zonal Hospital, Mandi for postmortem and will be handed over to their relatives for cremation.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mandi Shalini Agnihotri confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation.