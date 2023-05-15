Shimla: In a significant development, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has released a sum of Rs. 10 crore for the maintenance and improvement of roads in Shimla town. The announcement was made during a meeting held at the HP Secretariat, where the newly elected Mayor Surender Chauhan, Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal, and Congress councillors of the Municipal Corporation Shimla were present.

Congratulating the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and councillors on their historic victory, the Chief Minister emphasized the need to fulfil the expectations and aspirations of the people. Drawing upon his own experience as a former councillor in Shimla Municipal Corporation for a decade, he expressed his familiarity with the city’s challenges and affirmed the government’s commitment to addressing them.

Highlighting the government’s proactive approach to development, the Chief Minister revealed plans to introduce cutting-edge UV technology for ensuring a clean drinking water supply to the residents of Shimla. Additionally, the government aims to undertake the ambitious task of laying underground electricity cables in the city, thereby enhancing its overall infrastructure. He underscored the significance of leveraging modern technology for the state’s progress and emphasized that the government was diligently implementing such initiatives.

The allocation of Rs. 10 crore for road maintenance in Shimla town comes as welcome news for the residents, who have long grappled with issues of deteriorating infrastructure. This financial infusion will undoubtedly contribute to the upkeep and enhancement of the road network, ensuring smoother and safer commutes for the citizens.