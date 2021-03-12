Announces 5 percent increase in honorarium of Bajantries

Mandi: Historic International Shivratri Fair of Mandi began today with Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur formally announcing the opening of the Mela at historic Paddal ground in Mandi.

Earlier, the Chief Minister, after paying obeisance at the temple of principal deity Madho Rai, participated in the traditional ‘Jaleb’, Shobha Yatra, which started from Shri Raj Madhav Rai temple and culminated at Paddal ground.

Thousands of people dressed in their traditional attire participated in the procession carrying their local deities dancing all the way upto Paddal ground. Over 150 deities participated in the ‘Jaleb’, the traditional Shobha Yatra from almost all parts of the district. The theme of this year’s event is the fifty glorious years of Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier, the Chief Minister participated in the Pagri Ceremony and performed Puja at Shri Raj Madhav Rai Temple.

Chief Minister felicitated the people of the State on the auspicious occasion of International Shivratri festival, which was being celebrated this year as Swarnim International Shivratri Fair to mark glorious fifty years of Statehood.

Chief Minister announced increase of 5 percent in honorarium of Bajantries accompanying the deities.

Chief Minister released a colourful souvenir on Swarnim International Shivratri Fair.