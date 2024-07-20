Mandi – In a shocking incident, three individuals from Punjab were arrested after attempting to rob a college student in broad daylight, dragging her 20 meters with their car near Aihju on the Mandi-Pathankot National Highway.

The incident occurred at around 3:00 PM on Friday. The victim, 20-year-old Neha Verma, a resident of Suja Sandrahal Panchayat, was waiting for a bus to go home. A car without license plates approached her from the Baijnath side, and the occupants attempted to snatch her chain, mobile, and purse. However, Neha’s bag was secured around her neck, making it difficult for the assailants to take it. In their desperation, they started driving, dragging Neha along the road for 20 meters until she fell and sustained injuries. She was quickly taken to Baijnath Hospital for treatment.

Following this, the suspects drove towards Jogindernagar. In Sai Bazaar, they attempted to crush a woman riding a scooter and a home guard jawan with their car, causing a traffic jam. During the commotion, a home guard jawan managed to catch one of the assailants, but the suspects fled the scene after ramming into five parked vehicles and another near the approach road.

The suspects tried to evade capture by adding fake number plates to their car. However, the police had already set up a blockade in Gumma and successfully apprehended the three youths. The accused are currently in police custody and being interrogated. All three suspects have been confirmed to be from Punjab.

DSP Padhar Dinesh Kumar stated, “The investigation is proceeding according to standard procedures. We will continue based on the written statement provided by the victim.”