Kullu: A tragic paragliding accident claimed the life of a tourist from Hyderabad at the Raison paragliding site in Kullu district. The incident occurred when strong winds caused the paraglider to fall from a height of 25-30 feet, leaving the tourist, Mahesh Reddy (31), with critical injuries.

Initially, Mahesh Reddy was rushed to a private hospital in Bhuntar for treatment. However, as his condition worsened, he was referred to the Medical College in Nerchowk. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Police were alerted to the incident and reached the spot promptly. The body has been taken into custody and will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination.

Kullu Superintendent of Police, Dr. Karthikeyan Gokulchandran, confirmed the incident and stated that an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances leading to the fall. The tragic accident has once again raised concerns about safety measures at paragliding sites in the region.