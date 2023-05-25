In a major development, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced that employees of the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board will now receive the benefit of the old pension. This decision is set to positively impact around 6,500 employees of the State Electricity Board.

Earlier today, prior to the Chief Minister’s announcement, thousands of employees from across the state took to the streets, demanding the reinstatement of the old pension scheme. The fervent protest unfolded at Chaura Maidan in Shimla, where employees passionately voiced their grievances and rallied against the government’s previous stance. However, the atmosphere swiftly transformed as news of the Chief Minister’s decision reached the protestors.

Upon learning about the government’s decision to grant old pension benefits, the employees promptly called off their picket and resumed their respective duties. The announcement has been met with relief and appreciation from the workforce, marking an end to a period of uncertainty and dissatisfaction among the employees of the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board.

This move by Chief Minister Sukhu addresses the demands of the employees. The restoration of the old pension scheme is expected to provide financial security and stability for the employees, fostering a positive work environment within the State Electricity Board.