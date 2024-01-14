In a move towards bolstering the state’s education sector, the Himachal Pradesh government has launched ‘Apna Vidyalaya’: The Himachal School Adoption Programme (HSAP). This initiative, driven by the belief that value-based education is integral to societal development, aims to create a sustainable model for educational improvement through community engagement.

The program introduces the ‘My School-My Pride’ campaign, inviting individuals and organizations to adopt a government school of their choice. The adoption involves a wide range of activities, from providing career counselling, holding extra classes for remedial teaching, coaching for examinations, and training in Yoga to engaging in community support services, infrastructure development, event sponsorship, scholarships for meritorious students, and supporting the Mid-Day Meal program.

One of the unique features of ‘Apna Vidyalaya’ is the ‘Giving Back to Society’ initiative, encouraging members of the community to form the School’s Academic Support Team. This team, comprising retired teachers, professionals, housewives, or any willing member, will teach students without any payment or honorarium, providing crucial support during teacher shortages or leaves. The Non-Academic Team will focus on sports, co-curricular activities, skill training, arts, crafts, and more.

Furthermore, the initiative calls upon dignitaries, Members of Parliament, MLAs, and Gazetted officers to adopt at least one government school and become School Patrons. These patrons will actively participate in suggesting improvements to the faculty and School Management Committees (SMCs), ensuring a robust monitoring system for student progress.

Key players in the education department, such as officers in the secretariat and directorate, deputy directors, district program officers, and DIET coordinators, will adopt schools to act as mentors. The Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) is set to develop an online portal dedicated to the Apna Vidyalaya program, promoting transparency, accountability, and real-time monitoring.

Adding another layer to the HSAP, the Systematic Adolescent Management and Value Addition Dialogue (SAMVAD) component will educate school-going adolescents on moral values, drug awareness, nutrition, legal knowledge, and empowerment schemes. The best-performing schools will receive recognition at both the state and district levels.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized, “Our government is working with the motto of Vyavastha Parivartan, and the Apna Vidyalaya program aims to foster civic duty, strengthen school vision, and encourage community engagement, thereby developing a sustainable model for educational improvement.” As the program aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, it is anticipated to significantly enhance the quality of education in government schools, positively impacting over 55 percent of students enrolled in these institutions across Himachal Pradesh.