In a significant development, a committee constituted by the State Government, headed by Revenue, Horticulture, and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi, visited the Aromatic Plant Center in Shailakui, Dehradun. The committee aims to explore the possibilities of cannabis cultivation for industrial and non-narcotic purposes, considering its potential economic and medicinal benefits.

During the visit, Jagat Singh Negi emphasized that the state government is meticulously examining all aspects of cannabis cultivation, with a focus on industrial and non-narcotic utilization. The committee is actively gathering technical information and insights from experts in the field. The visit to the Aromatic Plant Center provided the committee with a comprehensive understanding of the necessary requirements for initiating cannabis cultivation.

Jagat Singh Negi highlighted the wide-ranging benefits of cannabis cultivation, including its potential to generate livelihoods and its vast industrial and medicinal applications. The committee recognizes the significant market potential of industrial hemp, with the global market estimated to be around Rs 5,600 crore in 2022 and projected to reach approximately Rs 15,000 crore by 2027.

During the visit, the committee members were briefed on the technical aspects of cannabis cultivation through a virtual presentation by Nripendra Chauhan, the Director of the Aromatic Plant Center. The presentation shed light on the state-of-the-art plant nursery, the cultivation of medicinal plants, and aromatic flowers. Furthermore, the committee engaged in discussions regarding the draft prepared by the Plant Center, which outlines the framework for legalizing cannabis cultivation.

In their ongoing efforts, the committee intends to gather valuable insights from farmers in Uttarakhand who have experience in cultivating cannabis. Their experiences will contribute to the committee’s recommendations and help shape the future of cannabis cultivation in the state.

The exploration of cannabis cultivation for industrial and non-narcotic purposes represents a significant step toward maximizing the potential benefits of this versatile plant. With careful consideration of all aspects, Himachal Pradesh aims to pave the way for responsible and regulated cannabis cultivation, contributing to economic growth and advancements in the industrial and medicinal sectors.