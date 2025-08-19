The Directorate of School Education has stopped the annual increment of 60 teachers in Himachal Pradesh after they failed to justify poor performance in board examinations. The action has been taken against 21 lecturers and 39 TGTs whose students could not perform in Class 10 and 12 exams.

A few weeks ago, the Directorate had issued show cause notices to these teachers, asking them to explain the low results. However, most of the replies were found unsatisfactory. On Monday, the Directorate issued a letter to all District Deputy Directors confirming that the annual salary hike of these teachers will not be released this year.

According to officials, the step has been taken to improve the quality of education and hold teachers accountable for consistently poor outcomes. The teachers were identified through an analysis of school exam results, and the action follows repeated below-average performances.

Going forward, the Directorate has decided that teacher evaluation will not only be based on board exam results but also on attendance, classroom activities, student participation, and progress reports. If teachers show improvement in the coming year, their salary increment will be reconsidered.

Officials said the decision marks a strict measure aimed at strengthening accountability and ensuring better academic performance in government schools of Himachal Pradesh.