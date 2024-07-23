In a concerning trend for Himachal Pradesh’s education sector, the state has witnessed a significant drop in student enrolment in government schools over the past two decades, plummeting from 1,30,466 students in the academic year 2002-2003 to just 49,295 in 2023-24. This stark decline, amounting to a reduction of nearly 62%, has prompted serious introspection and action from the Himachal Pradesh government.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, addressing the alarming statistics, expressed deep concern over the situation during a recent meeting with senior officials from the Education Department. He highlighted that 89 government primary schools and 10 government middle schools currently have zero enrolment, indicating a critical need for immediate intervention.

“The sharp decrease in student enrolment is a matter of grave concern,” remarked Chief Minister Sukhu, emphasizing the necessity to understand the underlying reasons behind this trend. He directed the Education department to conduct a comprehensive analysis to identify factors contributing to the decline, such as demographic shifts, changing preferences towards private schools, or economic factors affecting rural populations.

Sukhu underscored the importance of rationalizing school operations to optimize resources and ensure effective delivery of education. He urged officials to explore possibilities of merging schools with low enrolment numbers to maintain viable educational institutions that can provide quality education to students across the state.

In response to the crisis, the Himachal Pradesh government is actively pursuing remedial measures to revitalize the education sector. Plans are underway to establish Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools in each Assembly constituency, aimed at enhancing access to quality education and holistic development for students. Additionally, the government plans to set up two fully equipped boarding schools in tribal areas such as Kinnaur and Spiti to cater to specific regional needs.

“To improve resource mobilization and school management, we have implemented school clusters and empowered local administrations to make decisions regarding student uniforms,” Sukhu added, highlighting ongoing efforts to modernize and streamline educational practices in government schools.

Moreover, the Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to bolstering educational standards by introducing English medium instruction from the first class onwards across all government schools. This initiative is intended to align educational practices with contemporary needs and enhance students’ proficiency in the global language.