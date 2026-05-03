DHARAMSHALA: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will declare the Class 12 examination results on May 4 at around 11:00 AM, ending the wait of thousands of students across the state.

The results for all three streams—Science, Commerce and Arts—will be announced simultaneously. Board Secretary Dr. Major Vishal Sharma said that the results have been prepared and all arrangements for the declaration have been completed. Students will be able to check their scores on the official website of the Board.

A total of 81,411 candidates had registered for the Class 12 examinations this year. The exams were conducted from March 3 to April 1 at centres across Himachal Pradesh. The evaluation of answer sheets has already been completed, and the process of compiling results is in its final stage.

Meanwhile, the Class 10 results are also expected to be declared soon. This year, 93,564 students appeared in the matriculation examinations held from March 3 to March 28.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is preparing to introduce a system to link Class 10 and 12 certificates with Aadhaar numbers. The initiative aims to strengthen document security and simplify the process of obtaining duplicate certificates.

Once implemented, students will be able to download their certificates online from home after Aadhaar linking. This will reduce the need to visit Board offices and help prevent the circulation of fake certificates. In case of loss or damage, duplicate certificates can be issued quickly through the online portal.

Students will have the option to obtain certificates in both digital (PDF) and hard copy formats. While the digital copy can be downloaded instantly, hard copies will be sent to the address provided by the applicant after completing the required process. Separate charges will apply for both options.

For the evaluation process, around 41 centres were set up across the state, where nearly 5,000 teachers were engaged in checking answer sheets for both Class 10 and 12 examinations.