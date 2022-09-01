Hyderabad: Dr Aarushi Jain was appointed ‘Policy Director’ at the prestigious Indian School of Business (ISB). ISB is the top management institution in India and among the top 5 in Asia. Dr Jain is associated with the Bharti Institute of Public Policy, the Policy research centre within ISB.

Loreto Convent Tara Hall, Shimla alumni, Dr Jain completed her PhD from the Department of Public Administration, Himachal Pradesh University as the first UGC-JRF/SRF of the department. She taught in the post-graduate program in Public Administration from 2004-2009. Dr Aarushi Jain subsequently worked in various institutions in Himachal including the National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur and Himachal Consultancy Organization.

Dr Jain has also served at prestigious Duke University, USA and in 2018, she joined ISB as the Associate Director. In her current leadership role, she is responsible for managing a portfolio of public policy, civil servant and legislator’s training and government engagements.

Dr Jain has recently co-authored a book with her father, Dr J.N. Barowalia on ‘Cyber Laws and Cyber Crime’, Oct 2021 edition. Her previous book was on ‘Public-Private Partnership and Corporate Social Responsibility’ and she has more than 40 publications in leading journals.

The institute is currently working with National level institutions such as NITI Aayog, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Ministries of Govt of India, State Governments of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Odisha, Maharashtra, Telangana etc. The government engagements that Dr Jain leads relate to evidence-based policy interventions, research inputs and capacity-building initiatives. The institution also works with donor agencies such as Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, International Organizations and International Universities.