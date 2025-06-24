Shimla – The Education Department of Himachal Pradesh has directed all government schools to ensure that students read daily news during morning assemblies. This move comes after Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed concern over students’ lack of general awareness during a surprise visit to the Government Senior Secondary School in Baga Sarahan, Kullu district.

A spokesperson for the department said on Monday that written instructions have been sent to all Deputy Directors to implement the decision strictly. The initiative is aimed at enhancing students’ general knowledge, critical thinking, and communication skills, alongside their academic learning.

During his interaction with students in Kullu, the Chief Minister had stressed the importance of keeping students informed about current events and preparing them for competitive examinations and real-life challenges.

To support the initiative, all government schools have been instructed to ensure the regular availability of both Hindi and English newspapers. These will be used not only to improve reading comprehension and vocabulary but also to encourage students to participate confidently in assemblies and public speaking activities.

“This step will help students build a habit of staying informed and develop a deeper engagement with current affairs,” the spokesperson said. “In today’s interconnected world, it’s essential that students remain aware of national and global developments.”

The department has also issued detailed guidelines to help school heads implement this initiative effectively, marking a significant push towards holistic education in Himachal Pradesh.