Dharamshala: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) declared the annual Class 12 results on Saturday, recording an overall pass percentage of 83.16. Continuing the trend from Class 10, girls have once again dominated the merit list, securing 61 out of the 75 positions.

The results were released in Dharamshala by Kangra Deputy Commissioner and Board Chairman Hemraj Bairwa and Board Secretary Dr. Vishal Sharma.

Mehak, a student of Saint TDR Public Senior Secondary School, Gagret in Una district, topped the state by scoring 97.2 percent marks. Three students jointly secured the second position with 96.6 percent: Khushi from Dhauladhar Public Senior Secondary School, Shamnagar (Dharamshala), Jahnavi Thakur from Bharti Vidyapeeth Public Senior Secondary School, Baijnath, and Ankita from Government Senior Secondary School, Rait.

This year, a total of 93,494 students from the regular and State Open School (SOS) categories appeared in the examinations, which were held across 2,300 centres in the state. The Class 12 exams began on March 4 in all districts except Lahaul-Spiti and Pangi.

Students can check their results on the official HPBOSE website at hpbose.org. After opening the website, they need to click on the 12th Result 2025 link, enter their roll number and date of birth, and submit the details to access their marksheet.

Certificates via DigiLocker:

The digital mark sheets and certificates will be available on DigiLocker. Students can access them by: