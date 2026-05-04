The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education declared the Class 12 annual examination results on Monday, with the overall pass percentage recorded at 92.02%, reflecting a strong performance by students across the state.

According to the board, a total of 81,109 students appeared in the examination, out of which 74,637 successfully cleared it. The total pass percentage for the session stood at 92.20%. Out of 81,417 registered candidates, 308 students remained absent. Meanwhile, 3,352 students failed, and 3,071 were placed in the compartment category.

In the Science stream, Saila Kashyap of Newla School, Chhatri, secured the first position with an impressive 99% marks. The second position was jointly held by Sanchita Dhiman and Kanshi Sharma, both scoring 98.6%. Tamanna Sharma, Nitin Kumar, and Vaishali Thakur shared the third position.

In the Arts stream, Anshit Kumar of PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School, Bhawarna in Kangra district topped with 99.2% marks. Arushi from Government Senior Secondary School, Kanger Dharyar in Sirmaur secured second place with 99%. Shamya Barjatya of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Dari (Kangra) stood third with 98.8%, followed by Gauri Sharma of Government Senior Secondary School, Jakatkhana (Bilaspur), who secured 98.6% to claim the fourth position.

Among other high achievers, Yashaswini Chauhan and Krishika, both students of St. DR Public Senior Secondary School, Gagret in Una district, jointly secured the top position with 98.2% marks. A student from AVM Senior Secondary School, Pahra in Kangra also secured the first position with 491 marks. Anjali and Muskan, both from Government Girls School, Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra, shared the second position with 97.8% marks.

For the evaluation process, the board had set up around 41 centres across the state, where nearly 5,000 teachers were engaged in checking answer sheets for both Class 10 and 12 examinations.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur has congratulated the students of the state on their outstanding performance in the Class 12 board examinations declared by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education. He said that out of 81,417 students who appeared in the examination, 74,637 students passed successfully, taking the overall pass percentage to an impressive 92.02 percent. He said that this result is better than the previous years and reflects the positive impact of continuous reforms and improvements made by the present state government and the Board in the education sector.

He also expressed happiness that the maximum number of students in the merit list are from government schools, which reflects the improving quality of education in government institutions.

He said that this remarkable achievement is the result of the hard work and dedication of students, the sincere efforts of teachers and the valuable support of parents. He appreciated the commitment of teachers, especially those serving in government schools, for their important role in guiding students towards academic success and shaping their bright future.

Rohit Thakur praised the outstanding performance of the girl students. Out of 40,281 girl students, 37,749 passed successfully, while 36,888 boys cleared the examination out of 40,828 candidates. He said that the excellent performance of daughters is a matter of great pride for the entire state and reflects their determination, talent and growing achievements in the education sector.

The Education Minister said that the success of students, particularly from government schools, is a strong indication that the state government’s efforts to strengthen the education system are delivering positive results. He wished all students a bright and successful future and encouraged them to continue working hard, set higher goals and contribute positively towards the progress of society and nation-building.