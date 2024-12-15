Government schools in Himachal Pradesh are facing an alarming decline in enrolment, with numbers plummeting from six lakh students in primary classes in 2003-2004 to just 2.36 lakh in the current academic session. This represents a dramatic 60% drop over two decades, reflecting deep-rooted challenges in the state’s public education system.

The situation is no better in upper primary classes, where enrolment has dropped from 3.75 lakh to around 1.90 lakh students during the same period. The ongoing trend is further evident this year, with the number of students in Classes I to VIII decreasing by over 50,000 compared to the previous session, now standing at 4.26 lakh.

While the shift to private schools is a significant reason for this decline, demographic changes are also playing a role. Elementary Education Director Ashish Kohli cited the implementation of the Right to Education Act, which sets six years as the minimum age for admission to Class I, as one factor. This policy adjustment has temporarily reduced enrolment in the primary section, as some children will now enter school next year.

A more pressing concern is the state’s consistently declining Total Fertility Rate (TFR). According to the latest data, Himachal Pradesh’s TFR has dropped from 1.9 in 2015-16 to 1.5. This figure is far below the replacement rate of 2.1, indicating a shrinking child population. Projections show that the 6-14 age group will decrease from nearly 12 lakh in 2017 to between 9 lakh and 10 lakh by 2030.

Despite having more qualified and experienced teachers, government schools are losing students to private institutions. Parents perceive private schools as offering better infrastructure and overall discipline, even though these assumptions may not always reflect reality. This trend is particularly pronounced in rural areas, where government schools were once the backbone of education.

Adding to the challenges is a shortage of teaching staff, particularly in primary schools. Many government schools operate with inadequate staff, affecting the quality of education and contributing to declining enrolment. Overburdened teachers often cannot provide the attention students need, further eroding confidence in the system.

The state government faces an uphill battle to address this crisis. Immediate measures such as filling teaching vacancies, improving infrastructure, and running awareness campaigns to promote government schools could help stem the tide. Long-term solutions may require policy reforms that address parental concerns while leveraging the strengths of public education.

The steep decline in enrolment threatens the viability of government schools and raises questions about the future of equitable education in Himachal Pradesh. Without urgent intervention, the state risks losing its public education system to a growing preference for private institutions.