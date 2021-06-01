Class XII results will be made as per a well-defined objective criterion in a time-bound manner: PM Modi

New Delhi: In view of the uncertain conditions due to the COVID pandemic and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, the Union government has cancelled the CBSE class 12th board exam.

The Prime Minister, Narender Modi chaired a review meeting of Board exams of CBSE and was decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per a well-defined objective criterion in a time-bound manner.

The Prime Minister stated that the decision has been taken in the interest of students.

“COVID-19 has affected the academic calendar and the issue of Board Exams has been causing immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end,” PM Modi commented.

PM said that the Covid situation is a dynamic situation across the country. While the numbers are coming down in the country and some states are managing the situation through effective micro-containment, some states have still opted for a lockdown. Students, parents and teachers are naturally worried about the health of the students in such a situation. PM said that students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation.

Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth. https://t.co/vzl6ahY1O2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 1, 2021

The Prime Minister stressed that the health and safety of our students is of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect. He said that in today’s time, such exams cannot be the reason to put our youth at risk.

PM said that all stakeholders need to show sensitivity for students. PM directed officials to ensure that the results are prepared in accordance with well-defined criteria, in a fair and time-bound manner.

Referring to the wide consultative process, PM expressed appreciation that a student friendly decision has been reached after consulting all stakeholders from across the length and breadth of India.