Practical exams of Class 12th from 1st March

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today announced the dates of commencement of CBSE Board examinations.

Pokhriyal said that Class 10th and 12th Board Examinations will be held from 4th May 2021 to 10th June, 2021 and results of Class 10th and 12th Board Examinations will be declared by 15th July, 2021. Whereas, Practical exams of Class 12th will start from 1st March.

Pokhriyal acknowledged that students, teachers and schools are facing an unprecedented and uncertain situation due to the Covid-19 epidemic but teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure that students do not face any difficulty in their studies. He appreciated the teachers for working hard and for adopting new techniques and methods of teaching.

Pokhriyal said that the decision on the dates have been taken after considering the suggestions given by students, teachers and parents.