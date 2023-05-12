IIT Mandi has initiated the Yuva Sangam program, connecting students from different states across India. The program’s goal is to bridge the cultural divide and offer students an opportunity to learn about each other’s culture, technology, and tourism, among other things. As part of the program’s second phase, 45 students from Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh embarked on a fully funded academic and cultural tour of IIT Goa, while 45 students from IIT Goa will visit IIT Mandi.

During the kick-off event, Padma Shri Nek Ram Sharma spoke to students about the benefits of millets and natural farming. He emphasized that millets are nutritious, sustainable, and environment-friendly and urged the students to include them in their diets.

IIT Mandi’s Director, Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, expressed his excitement for the initiative and how the Institute is working towards creating entrepreneurs in agriculture by empowering sustainable development. He added that IIT Mandi is funding the trip of the student delegates from Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh for their academic and cultural tour.

The Yuva Sangam program, supported by several Ministries, provides exposure tours for students between the ages of 18 to 30 years, comprising mainly of students studying in Higher Educational institutions (HEIs) and off-campus youths. The program includes visits to different state-of-the-art research facilities, towns, and villages, and connecting with local people.

During the visit, the students will experience the academically stimulating environment of IIT Mandi and the rich culture and magnificent landscape of Himachal Pradesh. The visit will also allow them to interact with various dignitaries of the state and experience the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative.

The program’s aim is to create cultural awareness and a sense of belongingness among students and offer them a unique opportunity to learn and grow through cultural exchange. The students will return enriched with new experiences and a greater understanding of their country’s rich diversity.