New Delhi: In order to enhance multidisciplinary approach in teaching, learning and to sensitize the new generation, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a subject in class IX from the session 2019-20 in its affiliated Schools.

Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today, informed that CBSE has collaborated with several organizations such as Intel, IBM, Microsoft, Private Schools, etc for designing the curriculum and textbook material of the Subject. Also 41 training programmes on Artificial Intelligence have been conducted in schools affiliated with CBSE at various parts of the country in which 1690 participants (principals and teachers) have been trained. Artificial Intelligence has been introduced in classes VIII, IX, X& XI in schools affiliated with CBSE.

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) which is a regulatory body for technical education under Ministry of Education, under its scheme, National Educational Alliance for Technology (NEAT) selected Ed-Tech companies who are providing AI based personalized adaptive learning solutions in various disciplines. AICTE has introduced AI and Data Science as a discipline in Engineering programs in many Institutes. Various IITs and IIITs are running courses on AI.

AICTE started conducting Faculty Development Programs (FDPs) with the help of Industry and Institute of National repute. So far 250 FDPs have been conducted in thrust areas including AI. Also, with the coordination of CBSE, school teachers were also allowed in some of the FDPs conducted in AI. Ministry of Education – AICTE established an innovation Cell at AICTE. The cell has constituted 1600 innovation councils in Higher Education Institutions.