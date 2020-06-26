New Delhi: Amidst the increasing cases of Coronavirus pandemic across the country, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Board have cancelled the remaining Class X and Class XII examinations.

CBSE informed the Supreme Court that the Board has decided to cancel the remaining Class X and Class XII examinations scheduled to be conducted between July 1 and July 15 due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Now CBSE has decided to assess the Class XII students on the basis of last three examinations. And if students are not satisfied with the marks then they can also opt for examinations, which can be conducted later when things improve on the pandemic front, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a Bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar.

The ICSE Board has also cancelled the remaining exams and opted for an internal assessment system, the top court was informed.

The Supreme Court has directed CBSE to file an affidavit on Friday giving all information for it to pass order on the plea by a group of parents seeking scrapping of exams so that students are not exposed to the deadly bug.