New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced to conduct the second-term board exam from April 26.

The examination controller on Wednesday informed that the 10th and 12th Board exams would be held offline mode and begin from April 26, 2022.

CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj in an official statement informed that the theory exams will begin from April 26, 2022, and datesheet for classes 10 and 12 will be released soon.

The decision of the offline exam was taken after due deliberation with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the Covid-19 situation in the country, Bhardwaj said.

The CBSE hasn’t changed the pattern of the question papers and already uploaded the sample question papers on the board’s website.

The first-term exams were conducted in offline mode in November-December last year.