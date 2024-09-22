In a bid to optimize resources and streamline the state’s education system, the Himachal Pradesh government is preparing to merge 54 schools, including 29 high schools and 25 senior secondary schools, due to low student enrollment. The Directorate of Higher Education has compiled a list of schools with minimal student strength and submitted the details to the government for approval. Schools with fewer than 15 students in high schools and fewer than 25 students in senior secondary schools will be merged as part of the restructuring process.

The proposal outlines that high schools with insufficient enrollment will be downgraded to middle schools, while senior secondary schools will be reclassified as high schools. Ninth and tenth grades from these high schools will be integrated into middle schools, while eleventh and twelfth grades from senior secondary schools will be merged with nearby high schools.

The final decision on this proposal will be made during an upcoming cabinet meeting, with Education Minister Rohit Thakur emphasizing the need for this change. “The status of high and senior secondary schools with a low number of students will be reduced to ensure better utilization of resources. The Education Department has sought a detailed proposal, and we will act accordingly,” Thakur said.

This initiative follows a similar move last month, where the government merged 419 primary and middle schools with fewer than five students. In that case, primary schools within a two-kilometer radius and middle schools within a three-kilometer radius were consolidated, ensuring that resources were better allocated. Additionally, 99 primary and middle schools with zero student enrollment were closed.

The merger of these 54 schools is expected to improve the management of educational resources and provide a better learning environment for students. It is part of a larger effort by the state government to address the challenges posed by declining student numbers in certain areas, ensuring more efficient use of staff, infrastructure, and educational resources.

The state’s education system, already grappling with scattered populations and uneven student distribution, is undergoing reforms to ensure that resources are concentrated in schools that can provide a more robust educational experience. The government’s decision to merge schools is seen as a step toward building a more sustainable education infrastructure across Himachal Pradesh.