New Delhi: The Union Government would take a call on conducting the 12th Board and entrance examination for professional courses on 23rd May.

The government has convened a High-level virtual meeting on 23rd May with all the States/UT Education Ministers, Education Secretaries and Chairpersons of State Examination Boards and stakeholders to discuss the proposals for the conduct of exams for Class XII and entrance examinations for professional courses.

The meeting will be chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the presence of Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Union Minister for Women and Child Smriti Zubin Irani and Union Minister Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar.

In a letter to States/UTs, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, has stated that the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education and CBSE are exploring options regarding the conduct of examinations, keeping in mind the safety and security of the students and the teachers.

The Hon’ble Prime Minister has desired that any decision affecting the careers of his beloved students has to be taken in wide consultations with all State Governments & Stakeholders. I recently held a meeting with the State Education Secretaries in this regards. (1/4) — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 22, 2021

The Department of Higher Education is also deliberating upon the finalization of the dates of examinations for institutions of higher learning. Letter further read.

In view of the prevailing situation, almost all the State Education Boards, CBSE and ICSE have postponed their Class XII examinations, 2021. Similarly, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and other National exam conducting institutions have also postponed the entrance exams for admissions to professional courses.