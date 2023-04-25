Hamirpur: A young girl of Nepali origin tragically lost her life on Tuesday morning after falling out of a moving bus on the border of Hamirpur and Mandi districts of Himachal Pradesh. Poonam, daughter of Amar Singh and a resident of Avahadevi, was travelling with others to Tihra by boarding an HRTC bus from Awahdevi when the back door suddenly opened, causing her to fall onto the road. Despite being rushed to the Civil Hospital in Tounidevi by her family in a private vehicle, doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

Poonam’s mother, who was with her daughter at the hospital, said that the incident occurred at around 8:15 am, about 50 meters from the Awahdevi bus stand. The police have informed Sarkaghat police about the incident, and the post-mortem of Poonam’s body will be done in Sarkaghat.

This tragic event underscores the importance of passenger safety on public transport. Authorities must take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of passengers, and proper investigations must be conducted to prevent similar accidents in the future.