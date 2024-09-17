Shimla: In a sweeping crackdown on illegal drug trafficking, 42 teams of Himachal Pradesh Police simultaneously raided 42 locations across five districts, marking the state’s largest coordinated operation to date. The raids, which took place in Kangra, Chamba, Una, Bilaspur, and Police District Nurpur, were part of a special operation aimed at dismantling large-scale smuggling networks and identifying key operators.

This unprecedented action targeted 8 locations in Kangra, 7 in Chamba, 6 in Una, 11 in Bilaspur, and 10 in Police District Nurpur. The teams were led by investigating officers under the guidance of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Northern Region. Their primary goal was to seize narcotics, collect evidence to disrupt major trafficking operations, and trace the properties of those involved in the drug trade.

Seizures and Arrests

According to a statement from the Police Headquarters, the operation led to the arrest of 8 individuals and the registration of 4 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The police seized 5 kg of poppy husk and 25 grams of chitta (heroin) during the raids. In addition, 3 vehicles used for drug smuggling, including two four-wheelers (XUV 300 and Alto) and a two-wheeler, were impounded.

In a separate action, 4 additional cases were registered under the Excise Act, resulting in the confiscation of 57 liters of illegal liquor. Moreover, the police discovered that a suspect’s house was built on illegally occupied government land. The local administration has been informed for further action.

Focus on Rehabilitation

In a progressive move, Himachal Police, for the first time, initiated efforts to rehabilitate individuals involved in small-scale drug offenses. Around 40 people, either addicts or accused in minor NDPS Act cases, were motivated to seek de-addiction and rehabilitation treatment under Section 64, allowing them to receive an exemption from prosecution if they comply.

The Police Headquarters emphasized the importance of community involvement in combating drug-related activities and urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to local authorities.

Preventive Detention Proposals

As part of its ongoing crackdown on habitual offenders, Himachal Police submitted 8 new proposals for preventive detention under the PITN & PS Act in the last 10 days. These proposals, aimed at detaining repeat offenders involved in drug trafficking, will be sent to the state government for approval. This marks a significant increase from the 3 proposals that had been previously approved.

The success of the large-scale raids and the increased focus on preventive measures underscore Himachal Police’s commitment to tackling the drug menace in the state. As the operation continues, authorities are confident that these actions will deliver a serious blow to the illegal drug trade in Himachal Pradesh.