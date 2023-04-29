Shimla: The Meteorological Center in Shimla has warned of bad weather in the state for the next four days. The rainy season is expected to continue until May 2, and there may be snowfall on higher peaks during this time. The center has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorms in many parts of the state on May 1 and 2.

The change in weather is due to the activation of a fresh Western Disturbance, according to the Meteorological Center. On Friday, heavy hailstorms were reported in Haripurdhar after 4 pm, and the weather remained clear in the capital Shimla until 2:30 pm. Clouds rained in the city for about an hour, and the weather cleared again in the evening. The rest of the state saw sunny conditions with light clouds.

Residents and tourists are advised to be cautious and prepared for the expected bad weather over the next four days. Stay updated on the latest weather reports and follow safety measures to stay safe. Don’t forget to pack appropriate clothing and gear if planning to visit higher altitudes.