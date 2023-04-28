Indian Sports Personalities Stand in Solidarity with Protesting Wrestlers

The Delhi Police has informed the Supreme Court that they will file a First Information Report (FIR) against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on the complaint of seven women wrestlers who have accused him of sexual harassment.

The women wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar for several days demanding action against the WFI president. Earlier, the Delhi Police had stated that some kind of preliminary inquiry was required before an FIR could be registered.

The Supreme Court had issued notices to the Delhi Government and others on the petition of the women wrestlers seeking the registration of an FIR against the BJP MP. The bench had examined the case file and ordered redaction of names of complainants from judicial records to ensure that their identities were not made public.

The matter will be heard further on the next Friday. The bench has also directed the Delhi Police to assess the threat perception and provide security to the minor girl who is among the complainants.

Indian Sporting Fraternity Rally Behind the Wrestlers’ Cause

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra led the Indian sporting community in showing support for the wrestlers who have been protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for sexual harassment and intimidation. The wrestlers, including Olympics, Commonwealth, and World Championships medal winners, have been sitting in at Jantar Mantar in the heart of the National Capital since last weekend.

Champion javelin thrower Chopra, ace boxer Nikhat Zareen, tennis star Sania Mirza, hockey player Rani Rampal, and renowned former cricketers Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Madan Lal, and Navjot Singh Sidhu also joined the cause.