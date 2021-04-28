Shimla: There is no let-up in the Covid cases as the state has recorded 2,539 positive cases and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours.

This is highest Covid surge so far in the state.

Kangra district is worst hit in the state as district has recorded 693 virus cases and 16 deaths.

Sirmour district found 295 cases, Mandi 292 positive cases, Solan 283, Shimla 215, Bilaspur 207, Una 182, Hamirpur 108, Chamba 93, Kinnaur 50 cases and Lahaul-Spiti has recorded 12 positive cases on Wednesday.

Among the 33 deaths, NHM reported in the state 16 reported from Kangra , 4 deaths each in Mandi and Solan, Shimla 3, Hamirpur, Sirmour and Una districts 2 each deaths.

1552 Covid patients have recovered in the state and now state has 16,098 active caseloads. Kangra district has 4084 active cases and Solan 2450 virus cases.