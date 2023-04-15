Rampur: In a shocking and gruesome crime that has left the Rampur sub-division of Shimla district reeling, a young man was mercilessly attacked and killed on April 7. However, the police have made a significant breakthrough in the case, with the arrest of three individuals suspected of being involved in the assault and murder.

The accused, identified as Pankaj Kumar alias Punku (35), Sanjeev Kumar alias Sanju (36), and Dharmendra Kumar alias Veer (33), all residents of village Parlog, post office Ogli, tehsil, and police station Karsog, district Mandi, have been remanded in police custody for seven days by the court.

The arrests were made based on information provided by an eyewitness. According to the witness, he was driving with his cousin through the Nirmand area when they witnessed the attack. He recounted that around 9 pm, as they reached the Bajir Bawdi bridge, they saw three individuals attacking a person on the Nirmand road. The attackers then threw the victim into the river and fled towards Nirmand on a motorcycle. Though the witness did not know the perpetrators, he could identify their faces.

The victim was later identified as Praveen Kumar, a resident of the village Dakoladh. He was rushed to the hospital in Khaneri in an unconscious state and was later referred to IGMC Shimla and then to PGI Chandigarh, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries and died on April 9.

DSP Rampur Shivani Mehla has confirmed that the police have made significant progress in the case and are continuing their investigation to bring all the culprits to justice. The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the local community.