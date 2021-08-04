Shimla: The publishers across the country have alleged irregularities against the Education Department in the purchase of books under Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA).

Addressing media persons here on Wednesday, publishers under the banner of Uttar Madhya Bharat Hindi Prakashan Sangh expressing doubts on the purchase of books have charged that the tender for purchase of books to the tune of Rs 10 crore for school libraries had been allotted to firms with dubious antecedents that are otherwise registered as a courier company.

Uttar Madhya Bharat Hindi Prakashan Sangh custodian and advisor Satya Prakash said that he had sought information under RTI from SSA, Project Office regarding allotment of the tender process for purchase of books for school library through an application on 11 June 2021, however, they have not provided the information.

He further said that they had even written to the Secretary of Education in the month of June and even tried meeting him, however, neither appointment nor any action has been taken so far.

It is for the first time in the history of the country that despite irregularities having been pointed out and evidence been provided the state government is turning a blind eye, claimed Satya Prakash.

He said that the publishers from various states across the country expressing their resentment ‘gheroed’ the Vidhan Sabha of any state of the country on Wednesday, seeking the intervention of the Chief Minister to investigate the matter.

He said that they would also seek vigilance probe in the irregularities in the purchase of books.