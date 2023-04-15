Kaza: The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, awarded the prestigious Himachal Gaurav Samman and Prerna Srot prizes to commendable individuals in the state during the 76th Himachal Day function held in Kaza.

The Himachal Gaurav Samman was presented to four distinguished individuals, who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. Lakesh Chandel, a JBT teacher in Chatt Primary School in Ghumarwin, district Bilaspur was recognized for saving the lives of 36 children during a landslide that struck upon the school building.

Karnail Rana of Kangra district was honoured for his efforts in preserving the culture of the State and promoting Folklore of Himachal through his Songs. Nem Chand, presently posted as Superintendent in State Secretariat, received the award for his contribution in literary activities and Rani of Sirmaur, currently serving as Assistant Sub Inspector in Solan district, was appreciated for her achievements in sports, specifically in wrestling competitions at the national level.

The National Health Mission Himachal Pradesh TB eradication team received the Civil Services award in recognition of their remarkable work in the health sector. Meanwhile, Padam Shree Nek Ram Sharma of Mandi district, Prem Singh Chauhan of Kotkhai in district Shimla and Captain Amaryot Singh, Executive Director of Pinegrove School Kasauli were awarded the Prerna Srot Award for their exceptional contribution in various fields.

During the event, CM Sukhu also conveyed his greetings to the people of the state and announced a three percent Dearness Allowance (DA) for all the employees and pensioners of the state, which will benefit around 2.15 lakh employees and 1.90 lakh pensioners. Furthermore, he revealed that a college, a community health center, and a pension of Rs. 1500 would be provided to all the 9000 women of Spiti above 18 years of age. The state government would also take up the issue of developing an airstrip at Rangrik in Spiti Valley with the Defense Ministry, he said.

The event was a fitting celebration of Himachal’s glorious past and its inspiring present.