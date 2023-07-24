54 companies offering 4,134 job positions

Kangra: In a commendable effort to tackle unemployment and empower the state’s youth, Himachal Pradesh is all set to host a three-day employment fair from July 25 to 27. The fair, organized by the Labor and Employment Department in collaboration with various companies, promises inclusive job prospects for individuals from diverse educational backgrounds, ranging from 8th grade to postgraduate level.

Emphasizing inclusivity and equal opportunities, the job fair will be held at the Government College Nagrota Bagwan Kangra, near OBC Bhawan. With a diverse pool of employers and job seekers converging at this venue, the event seeks to revolutionize the state’s job market by fostering an environment of growth and collaboration.

The employment fair has garnered widespread enthusiasm from companies across multiple sectors, with an impressive count of over 54 companies registering to participate. These companies have come together to offer a staggering 4,134 job positions, making this event one of the most significant job opportunities in the region.

The fair’s scope extends to individuals from various educational qualifications, catering to those who have completed their 8th, 10th, or 12th grades, as well as graduates, postgraduates, B. Pharma, M. Pharma, ITI pass electronics diploma holders, and staff nurses.

Authorities and participating companies have joined forces to provide an attractive salary package for the recruited youth, ranging from the government’s prescribed minimum wage to a maximum of Rs 35,000 per month.

As the job fair endeavours to be an all-encompassing event, aspiring candidates are encouraged to bring along their original educational certificates, copies of the Aadhaar card, three passport-size photographs, Himachali bonafide certificate, resume, category certificate and employment registration card.

For the convenience of the participants, the District Employment Offices in Dharamshala and Kullu have stepped up to offer additional information and assistance. Job seekers can readily access information through the Dharamshala office at telephone number 01892-224892 and the Kullu office at telephone number 01902-222522.

With the primary aim of making this opportunity accessible to youth from all corners of Himachal Pradesh, the job fair will span three days and involve a phased approach to recruitment. On July 25, the initial recruitment will be conducted offline, followed by a combination of online and offline methods on July 26. Finally, on July 27, recruitment will be exclusively through the online medium, incorporating video conferencing interviews to accommodate employers unable to attend physically.