Shimla: Governor of Himachal Pradesh (designate) Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was given a rousing reception on his arrival at Shimla on Monday evening.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Sarveen Chaudhary, Chief Secretary Anil Khachi, DGP Sanjay Kundu, Vice-Chancellors and other senior officers of state government and prominent persons welcomed him at Raj Bhavan.

The Chief Minister honoured him with Himachali cap and shawl.

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will swear in as the 22nd Governor of Himachal Pradesh on 13 July 2021 at 10 AM.