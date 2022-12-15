Increase of 50 per cent in total offers and 24 per cent in median salary compared to the previous year

Mandi: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has received 249 offers from 88 companies during the Phase 1 placements. An increase of 50 per cent in the number of job offers has been witnessed over the last year. This also includes the 70 pre-placement offers compared to 56 last year, increasing by 25 per cent.

So far, IIT Mandi has received 19 international offers from companies, including Rakuten, Accenture Japan, Denso, and Nohara Holdings. More than 140 national and international companies hired in multiple sectors and several job profiles are registered with IIT Mandi for phase 1 of placement.

Top recruiters are Uber, Amazon, Walmart, Oracle, Indeed, Flipkart, Microsoft, Tata 1mg, Trilogy, Cashfree, Adobe, Paytm, Rakuten, Zomato, Sprinklr, Schrodinger, Samsung Research Institute Bangalore, ODE, ICICI bank, HDFC, EXL Service, Evalueserve, Merilytics, Jaguar Land Rover, Maruti Suzuki, Mercedes Benz, Addverb, Hitachi, L&T, HoneyWell, Western Digital, AMD, Ceremorphic, LTI, GE, etc. and PSUs including C DOT, and HPCL.

With the highest Rs. 60 lakhs offer, around 18 per cent in average CTC increment has been received to date.

The placement drive is centrally coordinated from the IIT Mandi campus, with all the recruiters from various companies and eligible students taking part physically and virtually from the campus, depending upon the recruiter’s convenience.