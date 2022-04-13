Shimla: Serious corruption allegations were levelled against Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh in a letter sent to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur from Prime Minister’s Office.

In the letter, it has been alleged that when Ram Subhag Singh was the Additional Chief Secretary in the Forest Department, there was a huge irregularity in the construction of the Wildlife Interpretation Center in Nagrota.

Allegations of using substandard material and misappropriation of about Rs 60 lakhs have also been made. The building was declared unsafe by the inquiry committee.

The complainant has also alleged that Singh also saved officers who were involved in the corruption.

The allegations have been made by Shiv Sena leader Brij Lal in 2021. He had sought the information through RTI. Brij Lal had written a letter to Prime Minister’s Office on September 8, 2021, demanding appropriate action against Singh.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that things have not been made clear in the letter. He said that the matter is under consideration and appropriate action will be taken by the government.