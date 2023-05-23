Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition, Jairam Thakur, has called for a thorough investigation into allegations of corruption involving high-ranking IAS officers in Himachal Pradesh. In a press statement, Thakur highlighted the government’s persisting controversies and emphasized the need to address the viral letter that has sparked widespread discussions.

Although the identity of the letter’s author remains unknown, its contents have stirred significant debate and scrutiny. Thakur, a former Chief Minister of the state, asked Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh to initiate an investigation into the allegations and ensure that the facts are presented transparently to the public.

Addressed to the Prime Minister, the letter accuses two IAS officers, including one posted in the Chief Minister’s Office, of engaging in corrupt practices and even claims that a kickback of Rs. 25 crores was received. Thakur expressed concern over the impact such discussions have on the morale and efficiency of government employees and officials, ultimately hindering the progress of governance.

The alleged letter has sparked further scrutiny of the government, raising concerns about various aspects of its administration. Thakur emphasized the urgency of the situation, calling on the Chief Minister to take immediate action and conduct a thorough inquiry. He stressed the importance of disclosing the investigation’s findings to the public once it is completed.