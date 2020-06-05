Shimla: Himachal Pradesh government has registered FIR against complainer in ventilator purchase case. State Govt Spokesperson said that complainer had tried to malign the image of H.P. State Electronics Development Corporation, alleging that substandard and low-cost ventilators were purchased by the Corporation at Rs. 10,29,840 per unit whereas actual price of ventilators was Rs. 3,50,000 in private sector.

The Spokesperson said that no such purchase of ventilators was made by the Corporation. He said that the State Government is intolerant towards such false accusations, therefore, FIR has been registered against those persons who have made false allegation towards the corporation and action would be taken against persons involved in this conspiracy.

The State Govt has constituted various committees for purchase of the ventilators at level of Directorate of Health Services. He said that before purchase of the ventilators rates and standards of ventilators were studied on GeM Portal. Besides this, the committee also studied the process of purchase of ventilators adopted by other states.

Govt officer claimed that the ventilators were purchased keeping the rate and technical standards into consideration and full transparency has been adopted in purchase of the ventilators.

Earlier Health Department had also claimed of full transparency in the purchase of ventilators and even Health Directorate had claimed of no irregularities in its purchase.

State Chief Minister, had also, raised question over the complaint and termed it motivated. The CM, while addressing media, advised opposition leaders to act responsibly and not to politicise everything.

Earlier, Opposition Congress and CPM leaders had made hue and cry over an anonymous complaint, which claimed of buying ventilator for Rs. 10,29,840 per unit against Rs. 3,50,000 in private sector.