The Parwanoo police has successfully nabbed a gang of notorious bike thieves who had been active in the region for the past few months. In a major breakthrough, the police arrested 8 people and recovered around 15 stolen bikes from them, including 8 Bullets, 5 Pulsars, and 2 Hero Honda bikes. It has been reported that 4 of the arrested accused are minors, and their age is currently being verified through their birth certificates.

According to DSP Pranav Chauhan, incidents of bike thefts were occurring frequently in the area, and the police had been keeping a close eye on the situation. Finally, the police was able to run a joint operation, which led to the arrest of the accused. The police is currently interrogating the suspects to obtain more information on their operations.

The police was able to get the first lead in the case from CCTV footage, which led to the arrest of one of the accused from Kalka. Further investigation revealed that the gang operated in several cities in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal, stealing bikes wherever they found an opportunity. Whenever the bike ran out of fuel, they would leave it there and pick up another bike. The gang also reportedly had a special preference for Royal Enfield bikes, which they sold for a profit.

The DGP has applauded the efforts of the DSP, Investigating Officers and all jawans of Parwanoo Police for their successful operation against the bike gang. The police has urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to bike thefts.