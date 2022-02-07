Shimla: Taking big action against illegal liquor traders in the state, the Taxes and Excise Department has recovered 1189 bulk liters of alcohol, 532 bulk liters of denatured spirit, 19 drums and 29 boxes of illicit liquor.

Commissioner, Excise Yunus said the department has launched an intense campaign against illegal liquor traders across the state.

“In the last two days, 15 cases of illicit liquor have been registered by conducting raids against illegal storage and sale of liquor in different districts of the State,” Yunus said.

Excise department Flying Squad has recovered 19 drums of illegal alcohol, out of which 580 bulk liters was found in 5 drums in a factory in Kala Amb. Dept has sent samples to the laboratory. Apart from it, dept has recovered 149 bulk liters of alcohol in excess and shortage of 692 bulk liters of alcohol in the same factory.

Flying team had also inspected 6 companies manufacturing spirit in Baddi and Kala Amb. In which 532 bulk liters of denatured spirit was found in excess in the stock of two companies during the checking. Whereas in four other cases, 460 bulk liters of alcohol stock excess quantity was found.

The department has initiated action under the Himachal Pradesh Excise Act, Commissioner Excise said.