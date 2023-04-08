Allegations of fraud have surfaced at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) over the purchase of 400 landline phone sets for approximately Rs 60 lakh. The hospital management reportedly purchased a landline phone set for around Rs 15,000, while the same phone is available in the market for Rs 1,200.

The IGMC management has called for an investigation into the matter, with the officials of the Electricity Wing of the Public Works Department (PWD) asked to provide records of the purchase.

The purchase of the phones was part of the work to set up a new exchange at IGMC, which began in 2020 but is not yet operational. The phones were meant to have internet and other facilities, but it was discovered that there were no additional features apart from basic phone functionality.

In addition to the alleged fraudulent purchase, it has also been revealed that the hospital management was not included in the procurement process. This raises questions as to why similar phones that cost between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,200 were not purchased instead, and who authorized the purchase of the phones at such high rates. The situation has sparked discussion and concern amongst the public about the management of funds and resources at the hospital.

Senior Medical Superintendent of IGMC, Dr Rahul Rao, has assured to take strict action against responsible if any discrepancies are found. The scandal has highlighted the need for greater transparency and accountability in the procurement process of hospitals and public institutions.