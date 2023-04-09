Avanti Fellows Trust to Provide Coaching for Students Pursuing Medical and Engineering Fields

Shimla: The government of Himachal Pradesh has announced that it will provide free coaching in Mathematics and Science to students in classes IX and X studying in government schools. The coaching will be provided by Avanti Fellows Trust, an organization known for its work in providing quality education to students from underserved communities.

The initiative aims to support students who wish to pursue careers in the medical and engineering fields. The Directorate of Higher Education has partnered with Avanti Fellows for this program, which will also provide counselling to students.

To qualify for the coaching, students have to pass an online exam on April 19, after which they will be eligible for the coaching that will begin on May 8. Students can register for the exam online by April 15, and the entrance test will be held through Google Forms under the supervision of teachers.

Selected students will receive one and a half hours of coaching daily, and there will be four to five sessions in the morning and evening. Students can choose the time as per their convenience. In schools where the computer to student ratio is low, students will be allowed to use their mobile phones to take the exam.

The Directorate of Higher Education has issued a letter to all district deputy directors, directed them to encourage students to register for the free coaching program. Students who pass the two-hour online exam will be invited for an online viva between April 24 to 28, and those who pass will be selected for the coaching. This initiative is expected to provide much-needed support to students who are looking to excel in Mathematics and Science and pursue careers in the fields of their choice.