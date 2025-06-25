Major improvement credited to education reforms under CM Sukhu’s leadership

Shimla: In a significant leap, Himachal Pradesh has secured the 5th position in the overall national ranking in the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2025, also known as PARAKH 2025, marking a dramatic improvement from its 21st rank in the 2021 survey conducted under the previous BJP-led government.

According to the latest NAS data, Himachal Pradesh ranked 2nd at the Grade 3 level, 5th at Grade 6, and 4th at Grade 9—demonstrating a broad and sustained enhancement in learning outcomes across key academic stages. These rankings reflect substantial qualitative improvements in the state’s education system over the past two years.

State education officials attribute this achievement to a series of targeted reforms initiated by the present government. The reforms include the merger of under-enrolled schools, rationalisation and better deployment of teaching staff, accelerated recruitment for vacant posts, and the phased roll-out of Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools in every assembly constituency.

Furthermore, exposure visits for students and teachers to international educational institutions have contributed to broadening academic perspectives and bringing global best practices into local classrooms. These measures, officials say, have led to measurable improvements in both student performance and institutional quality.

Rajesh Sharma, State Project Director of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, described the NAS 2025 results as a landmark achievement for the state. He confirmed that the official announcement of the national rankings will take place on July 2 in Delhi, where he will represent Himachal Pradesh.

“This result is a testament to the consistent and reform-driven policies of the state government,” Sharma said. “Himachal Pradesh is increasingly being seen as a model for quality education in the country.”

The improved performance in the national survey reaffirms the state’s commitment to strengthening its public education system and delivering meaningful learning outcomes for students across all regions.