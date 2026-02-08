Shimla: In a move to curb arbitrary and exploitative practices in private schools, the Himachal Pradesh School Education Department has barred private educational institutions from selling books themselves or forcing parents to buy books, notebooks and uniforms from designated shops.

The decision comes after the department received multiple complaints from parents alleging that private schools were compelling them to purchase study material and uniforms from specific shops, often at higher prices. Taking a serious view of the matter, the department has ordered strict action under the provisions of the Private Educational Institutions Act, 1997.

The Education Department has directed all Deputy Directors of Higher and Elementary Education, along with school managers, principals and headmasters, to ensure that a general meeting of parents is conducted through the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) before the start of every academic session. The issue of compulsory purchase of school material must be discussed in these meetings.

To bring transparency, schools have been instructed to display the decisions taken in the PTA general meeting on the school notice board and on their official websites. The department said this step is aimed at preventing schools from imposing unilateral decisions on parents.

According to the orders issued by the Directorate of Education, private schools are strictly prohibited from engaging in the sale of books or linking admissions with the purchase of material from any particular shop. Schools have been warned to ensure full compliance with these directions.

The Education Department has adopted a tough stance, making it clear that any violation of the instructions or receipt of a complaint will invite strict action. In such cases, the No Objection Certificate (NOC) of the concerned school may be cancelled.