A government school in Himachal Pradesh has come under sharp criticism after a cheque signed by its principal bounced due to glaring spelling mistakes, sparking outrage and ridicule on social media.

The cheque, dated September 25 and issued for ₹7,616 in the name of a mid-day meal worker, Atter Singh, was rejected by the bank after the issuer repeatedly fumbled with even basic English words. Instead of writing “seven,” the cheque carried “saven.” For “thousand,” the writer astonishingly used “Thursday.” While “six” appeared correctly, “hundred” was transformed into “harendra,” and “sixteen” was written as “sixty.”

The bizarre cheque has gone viral, with many questioning the competence of the school principal and the larger state of education standards. “If this is the level of basic writing skills among those leading schools, what can we expect students to learn?” one user wrote on X, where the image of the cheque has been widely shared.

Though it remains unclear whether the principal personally filled out the cheque or simply signed it without reviewing, the incident has raised uncomfortable questions about accountability. Critics argue that such carelessness is unacceptable from someone entrusted with managing an educational institution.

Critics point out that while the state invests heavily in literacy programs and teacher training, lapses like this undermine public trust. “This isn’t just a spelling mistake; it’s a reflection of how casually responsibilities are handled in government schools,” said one user.

The matter has embarrassed the Education Department, which is already battling criticism over teacher shortages, poor infrastructure, and falling learning outcomes. Authorities have yet to comment officially on the incident, but calls are growing for an inquiry into how such an error went unchecked.

For many, the viral cheque is more than a social media joke—it’s a stark reminder of the urgent need for accountability and quality control in Himachal Pradesh’s education system.