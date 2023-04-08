Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister, Vikramaditya Singh, has issued a blunt warning to contractors working on the SJVNL’s Luhri and Sunni hydropower projects in the Rampur constituency. In a social media post, Singh demanded that contractors give employment opportunities to local youth, warning them to pack bags if failed to comply.

Singh’s warning comes in response to complaints from local people who say they are not being given job opportunities by contractors. The Minister’s post received over 2400 comments, with many applauding his firm stance.

Himachal Pradesh has a policy that requires industries to provide employment to 70 per cent of local people. Despite this, there have been allegations that the condition is being ignored, with the opposition party frequently raising the issue.

Singh’s warning to the contractors underscores the government’s commitment to prioritizing the employment of local youth and ensuring their future. The Minister’s stance is expected to encourage contractors to give priority to local employment opportunities and ensure the well-being of Himachal Pradesh’s youth.

The Minister’s stance is likely to have a significant impact on the construction industry and encourage contractors to prioritize local employment opportunities.