Dharamshala – India’s Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan attended the 9th convocation ceremony of Central University of Himachal Pradesh at Dharamshala on Saturday and conferred degrees and gold medals upon meritorious students.

A total of 509 students from various academic programmes were awarded degrees during the ceremony. This included PhD degrees to 33 research scholars and gold medals to 32 students for their outstanding academic performance.

The Vice President personally presented gold medals to 12 meritorious students and conferred degrees upon eight students, while other dignitaries present at the ceremony distributed degrees and medals to the remaining recipients.

Vice-Chancellor Sat Prakash Bansal said the convocation marked an important milestone for students completing their academic journey at the university and reflected the institution’s focus on academic excellence and research.

Fourteen postgraduate students were awarded gold medals in their respective disciplines. These included Sachchidanand in Environmental Science, Shreya in English, Rupali in Hindi, Shiny in Mathematics, Yogindra in Computer Applications, Nidhi in Physics, Sonali in Political Science, Diksha in Sociology, Anjali in Economics, Pankaj in History, Kanchan in Education, Rita in Library Science, Abhishek in Visual Arts and Sumit in Management.

Among the research scholars who received their doctoral degrees were Rahul and Tarun from Journalism and Mass Communication; Nandita and Anuja from Tourism and Hospitality Management; Vandana and Meenakshi from Social Sciences; Nitika from the School of Languages; and Ajay and Pankaj from Physics and Materials Science.

At the undergraduate level, three students secured gold medals for their academic performance. Devansh secured the first position in BSc Physics (Honours), while Sonali received the gold medal in Bachelor of Vocation (Marketing and IT) and Neelam in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta, who was present at the ceremony, said India’s education tradition has always emphasised a balanced blend of knowledge, values and character building. He said education in India has never been limited to securing employment but aims at the holistic development of individuals.

Congratulating the graduating students and gold medalists, he noted that out of the 32 gold medals, 23 were awarded to female students. He said the achievement reflects the growing participation of women in higher education and aligns with the vision of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.