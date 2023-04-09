Bilaspur: Union Minister Anurag Thakur launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party, accusing them of prioritizing one person over the country, parliament, and courts. Thakur’s comments came while interacting with media on Saturday at Bilaspur, where he criticized Gandhi’s appearance in court in Gujarat and accused him of trying to pressure the court.

Thakur also criticized Gandhi’s refusal to apologize for insulting backward classes and accused him of displaying arrogance. “Gandhi should have apologized for insulting the backward classes but he chose otherwise and his arrogance has come to the fore once again,” Thakur said.

Thakur went on to claim that even some allies of the Congress party were abandoning them due to this attitude while emphasizing the BJP’s commitment to fighting every election under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He expressed confidence in the party’s victory in all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh in the upcoming elections and highlighted various central projects in Bilaspur, including the premier healthcare facility AIIMS, and the release of Rs 1,000 crore for the Bhanupali-Bilaspur rail line.

Thakur’s comments underscore the escalating tensions between the BJP and Congress as they gear up for the upcoming elections, with both parties striving to secure the support of the Indian electorate.