Himachal Pradesh will examine the feasibility of establishing specialised Science, Arts, and Sports Colleges, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday. Chairing a meeting of the Education Department, he said the initiative aims to boost higher education opportunities across the state, including rural areas, while ensuring that every child who enters primary school completes higher education.

Sukhu set a target for the department to ensure that every child enrolling in primary school completes higher education. He also called for the rationalization of colleges and academic streams, directing officials to conduct a detailed study so that necessary changes could be implemented from the next academic session.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of identifying new subjects with better employment prospects and completing the grading of colleges to enable timely staff appointments and address infrastructure needs.

He assured that the government would soon fill vacant posts in the Education Department to prevent disruption to studies. Sukhu also asked officials to incorporate state-specific content into school curricula so that students gain a deeper understanding of their surroundings and Himachal Pradesh’s cultural and environmental context.